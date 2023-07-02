Australia opener Usman Khawaja was possibly involved in an altercation with a member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on the fifth and final day of the second Ashes Test against England at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The incident occurred at lunch on Sunday, with England skipper Ben Stokes and tailender Stuart Broad heading back to the dressing room along with the Australian players.

Khawaja was making his way through the iconic Long Room at the ‘Home of Cricket’ when he stopped in his tracks and decided to have a little conversation with an MCC member. The batter presumably responded to a comment that was directed towards him. A security official had to step in and pull him away to prevent the matter from escalating further.

The incident was captured on camera and went viral on social media. Watch the incident here:

Usman Khawaja was pulled back by security after speaking to one the members inside the long room 😳 🗣️ “I’ve NEVER seen scenes like that!” pic.twitter.com/2RnjiNssfw — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 2, 2023

Khawaja has been in sparkling form in the ongoing Ashes, in which he’s the leading run-scorer by a fair distance. The Pakistani-born Australian opener has collected 300 runs so far at an average of 75 with a century and two fifties in four outings. He top-scored for the visitors in their second innings at Lord’s with a patient 77 that allowed them to go past 250 and set a challenging 371-run target.

Stokes, meanwhile, would go on to produce a masterclass with the bat, rekindling memories of his epic 135 not out at Headingley in the 2019 Ashes that helped England pull off a miraculous victory.

The English skipper would go past the 150-mark in a typical aggression-laden ‘Bazball’ knock, smashing nine sixes and as many fours as he brought his team back into the game from a position of no hope.

Stokes, however, would depart right after England crossed 300, and his dismissal, and the Aussie seamers would have little problem polishing off the tail, resulting in a 43-run victory for Pat Cummins and Co that gave them a 2-0 lead in the five-Test series.

