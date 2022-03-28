Watch: West Indies team celebrates reaching Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 semi-finals

West Indies Women’s cricket team have secured their semi-final spot in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 as India lost in their last group stage match against South Africa at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on 27 March. The fate of the West Indies team was hung on the last encounter between South Africa and India on Sunday.

The Women in Blue stepped into the match with six points whereas West Indies had already completed all their group matches with seven points in hand. A win for India could put a stop to West Indies’ World Cup journey. So Stafanie Taylor and the rest of the team were eagerly watching the thrilling match with bated breath. To their joy, South Africa snatched the victory after a gripping last-over drama.

South Africa needed 7 runs in the final over to reach the target of 275. Indian skipper Mithali Raj kept faith in experienced spinner Deepti Sharma. After the dismissal of Mignon du Preez on the fifth ball Indian players started to celebrate the crucial wicket but the umpire decided to review the delivery with the third umpire.

The overstepping of Deepti Sharma, even with the tiniest of margin, led to the delivery bring declared a no-ball. The decision broke the hearts of the Indian fans after Preez whipped the final runs through mid-wicket and aced their highest successful run chase in 50-over cricket.

West Indies Cricket tweeted a video of their Women’s team celebrating their place at the semis. In the video, the players are seen jumping and screaming in elation as the Indian team's loss confirmed their berth among the final four. Watch the video here:

West Indies Cricket also posted another video of the team members praying together before breaking into a chant.

Earlier, in the group stage clash between India and West India, India enjoyed a comfortable victory by 155 runs. However, Mithali Raj’s team finished their World Cup journey this year one point behind West Indies in the group stage.

On 30 March, West Indies will face the mighty Australia Women, who are still unbeaten in their World Cup journey this year. Furthermore, South Africa will face-off against England Women in the semis.

