Watch: Wasim Jaffer refers to SRK’s dialogue to mark Dinesh Karthik’s comeback in Blue Jersey

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has created a different fanbase across social media for his humour and on-point witty posts regarding certain situations in the world of cricket. This time, ahead of the first T20 international between India and South Africa, he has come up with a hilarious meme video to mark the comeback of veteran India cricketer Dinesh Karthik.

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has got the India call-up after three long years as he had last featured for the Indian team in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. He has been brought back to the 16-man squad for the 5-match T20 International series against South Africa which will start at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium today.

Watch the video here:

Following the return of Karthik, Wasim Jaffer has shared a clip of the 1995 film Karan Arjun starring Shah Rukh Khan and Johnny Lever on his personal Twitter handle which has hit the web world with a storm. In the scene, the Bollywood Badshah can be seen saying, “This place looks familiar to me.” Referring to the dialogue, Jaffer captioned the video saying, “Dinesh Karthik returning to Indian dressing room tonight.”

The tweet has created much buzz among the internet users who took no time to appreciate Jaffer for bringing in such a relatable video. While one of the commenters raised a question asking, “But who will be the one to play mommy to say ‘Mere Karan Arjun aayenge’?” another user answered, “Rahul Dravid the coach.” The thread has already received more than 1 lakh views and over 9,000 likes on Twitter.

During his two-decade-long career, Dinesh Karthik has never been able to cement his place in the Indian squad for a long time. For his poor show in the 2019 cricket World Cup, he was dropped from the National side. The former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper also could not manage to convince the franchise to retain him in the 2022 Indian Premier League season. But in the latest edition of IPL, the Bangalore-based franchise bought him and provided him with a stable position as a finisher in the RCB squad which played a major role in turning back his fortune.

In his 16 IPL appearances this year, the swashbuckling middle-order batter has smashed a total of 330 runs at an impressive batting average of 55 and a massive 180-plus strike rate. The performance had made his selection as a finisher in the Indian squad inevitable. Indian head coach Rahul Dravid has stated, “Dinesh Karthik has been picked to bat in that kind of position (finisher), and see whether he can replicate those kinds of performances for India as well.”

