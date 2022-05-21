Watch: Virat Kohli's training session that helped him rediscover his form in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore fans are waiting with bated breath for the clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals today at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Their playoff berth is hanging on the result of the said encounter as a win for Delhi Capitals can destroy RCB's hopes.

However, amid all the tense prayers before the decider, cricket fans have not stopped sharing their joy after Virat Kohli overcame his lean patch in Bangalore's last fixture. While he suffered some failures in the beginning of his IPL campaign, the former RCB skipper came out of his shell and smashed a fiery 73 runs off 54 deliveries during the side's last group game against table-toppers Gujarat Titans. The Faf du Plessis brigade won the contest riding on Kohli’s knock and he was named the Player of the Match.

Kohli's form was a concern for the fans as well as the cricketers around the world. After his match-winning knock, the former India captain was asked about his comeback by Royal Challengers’ skipper Faf Du Plessis during a post-match interview. Kohli revealed that he had a 90-minute drill session before the tie against Gujarat. The star batter spent 90 minutes in the net trying every kind of shot. The right-handed batter revealed the net session turned out to be very helpful for him and gave him a lot of confidence.

Watch:

Royal Challengers Bangalore later took to their social media account and shared some glimpses of Kohli striking the net with outstanding strokes. In the exclusive segment named Bold Diaries, the star batter seems determined while he plays some confident shots, until one of his straight drives hits the camera directly. In the caption, RCB tagged Kohli and wrote, “Virat Kohli spoke about the 90-min net session he had before his knock of 73 against the Gujarat Titans. Here is a montage of some beautiful shots, until a straight drive destroyed our camera.”

RCB has already played all of their group matches and Virat Kohli has only managed to smash two half-centuries. The former skipper has recorded 309 runs in 14 matches at a batting average of 23.77.

