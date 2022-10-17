Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Watch: Virat Kohli's stunning one-handed catch and direct hit in India vs Australia warmup match

Watch: Virat Kohli's stunning one-handed catch and direct hit in India vs Australia warmup match

Virat Kohli produced a stunning run-out and took a spectacular catch in the death overs to help India beat Australia in T20 World Cup warm-up match.

Watch: Virat Kohli's stunning one-handed catch and direct hit in India vs Australia warmup match

Virat Kohli reacts after his stunning catch in India vs Australia warmup match. Image: Screenshot

Virat Kohli’s stunning fielding efforts helped India beat Australia in the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match at The Gabba on Monday. Kohli produced a superb direct hit while diving and then took a spectacular one-handed catch at long-on in the death overs as India won by six runs.

Chasing a target of 187, Australia need just 16 from the last 12 balls when Harshal Patel cleaned up Aaron Finch on the first delivery of the 19th over. Kohli added to Australia’s misery on the next ball with a direct hit to dismiss dangerous Tim David.

Josh Inglis under-edged the delivery on the leg side and asked David for a quick single, but Kohli proved to be quicker as he quickly collected the ball and sent a direct hit while diving to run David out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

In the next over, Kohli produced a one-handed stunner at long-on to dismiss Pat Cummins to further spoil Australia’s party. With Australia needing 7 off 4, Cummins smashed Shami for a shot down the ground that looked destined for a six but Kohli timed his jump perfectly to pluck the ball out of the thin air.

Cummins’ dismissal was followed by three more wickets as Shami ran Ashton Agar out and cleaned up Inglis and Kane Richardson on the last two balls to win the match for India.

Earlier, India posted 186/7 batting first in their first warm-up game. KL Rahul was the star of the batting innings for India as he slammed 57 off 33. Suryakumar Yadav also smashed 50 off just 33 balls. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made 15 and 19 respectively while Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik scored 2 and 20 respectively. Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin both were on 6 not out respectively when the innings came to an end. Kane Richardson took four wickets for Australia for 30 runs.

Finch with 76 off 54 was the top run-getter for Australia while Mitchell Marsh made 35 off 18. Glenn Maxwell was the only other batter with a notable contribution as he made 23 off 16.

Shami with 3/4 form just one over was India’s best bowler. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 2 wickets for 20 in three overs. Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel got a wicket each as Australia were restricted were bowled out for 180.

Updated Date: October 17, 2022 13:38:54 IST

