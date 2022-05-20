Watch: Virat Kohli's reaction to Glenn Maxwell's stunning catch in RCB vs GT IPL 2022 encounter

Glenn Maxwell was the star of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans clash on Thursday night. Not only did he, along with former RCB skipper Virat Kohli, take his team past the winning total with an unbeaten 40 off 18, he also managed to grab a stunning one-hander in the game.

The high-octane IPL contest at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium began with GT skipper Hardik Pandya winning the toss and electing to bat first. The decision soon proved to be too much for them as Bangalore managed to dismiss an in-form Shubman Gill in the third over itself.

RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood completed 100 wickets in T20 cricket by removing Gujarat opener Gill in his very first over, thanks to Maxwell's catch. The Australian all-rounder stood at first slip and dived full-length to his right, perfectly executing a one-handed stunner to get rid of Shubman Gill.

The video of Maxwell’s catch and former RCB skipper Virat Kohli’s reaction to it has grabbed everyone’s attention on social media. Kohli ran up to Maxwell and gave him a hug for his spectacular fielding. This caught the attention of fans, with many praising the duo's bond.

Have a look at the video here:

Maxwell was brilliant with the ball as well as he picked up Matthew Wade's wicket later on in the game. While the Gujarat-based franchise managed to post 168 on the scoreboard, it proved far too little for Kohli and Maxwell. The former India skipper made an outstanding return to form, smashing 73 off 54, including eight fours and two maximums. Maxwell ably supported his teammate at the crease, smashing 40 off 18.

With this crucial victory, RCB have jumped to the fourth spot with 14 points to their name. GT have already reached the knockout stage and have also achieved a top-two finish in the standings with 10 wins to their name.

