Watch: 'Too late' Virat Kohli gets out cheaply against England on Day 1

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli continued his inconsistent run in Tests and got out for a humble score of 11 runs from 19 deliveries.

The batter got out of the new England bowler Matty Potts in the 25th over of the innings after getting an inside edge on the stumps. Kohli was stranded in two minds as he leaned forward to a short of good length delivery but wasn’t sure if he should play or leave the delivery.

He tried to leave the delivery, but it was late and the ball took an inside edge and disturbed the furniture.

Kohli was left in utter dismay, as the English team surrounded Potts for fishing out the big fish. The never-ending wait for Kohli’s 71st International century also increased with that dismissal.

Kohli was 40-run short of 2,000 Test runs against England and 55 short of 1,000 Test runs against the hosts in England. Now, he will have to wait for the second innings to reach the milestone.

Mike Atherton, on-air for Sky Sports, said, “A moment’s hesitation or indecision, trying to leave, but the decision was too late and he withdrew his bat too late, and the ball just running off the inside edge onto the stumps. A great delight for Mat Potts.”

Potts has had a dream start to his Test career, getting out Kane Williamson thrice in the series against New Zealand before getting out Kohli on Friday.

At the time of writing this report, India lost Shreyas Iyer as well right after Kohli’s wicket and were left bleeding at 108/5 after 32 overs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.