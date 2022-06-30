Watch: Virat Kohli stops midway, turns around to ask 'what's up' as cameraperson follows him

Former Indian captain and batting legend Virat Kohli tried to create a gleeful moment in Birmingham as a cameraperson followed him, as he walked back after his training session.

Kohli was walking back with Shubman Gill, with their mighty kit bags on their back. The incident happened as the cameraperson followed him for over a minute on his way back.

Kohli stopped midway, turned towards the camera, smiled, and said, “What’s up?” He then started walking back with Gill. The security personnel also accompanied the duo towards their hotel rooms, as the two went ahead talking to each other.

The official Edgbaston twitter handle posted the video with the caption, “Walking with the king. My life is complete.”

Watch the video here:

Kohli definitely has been the centre of attraction for the fans and the experts equally for a long period of time. Things have not changed a bit even after he withdrew from the role of captaincy in January 2022. The cameras try to chase him on and off the field equally. Kohli was the eye-candy during the four-day practice game against Leicestershire as well, as he played some amazing shots of the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. The batter, known to speak his heart out, also schooled a fan from the dressing room balcony. The fan was caught abusing Kamlesh Nagarkoti as he didn’t turn up for a selfie.

To me, it doesn't matter who the captain is for the Test vs England. Once toss happens, the leader of the pack for that game is still Virat Kohli. Nobody can handle Ben Stokes better. : ) — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) June 29, 2022

The fifth match is scheduled to start on 1 July. Kohli will be India’s main-stay with the bat, and more so in absence of Rohit Sharma. Dravid earlier said that he would want a match-winning contribution from Kohli, and it would not matter if it is a three-figure score or not.

