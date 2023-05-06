Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Watch: Virat Kohli meets childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma ahead of DC vs RCB match in Delhi

Watch: Virat Kohli meets childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma ahead of DC vs RCB match in Delhi

In a video posted on IPL's official Twitter handle, Virat Kohli can be seen meeting and greeting his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma.

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore arrive during match 50 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on the 6th May 2023 Photo by: Arjun Singh / SPORTZPICS for IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) Virat Kohli was seen meeting and getting blessings from his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma ahead of his team’s Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

In a video posted on IPL’s official Twitter handle, Kohli can be seen meeting and greeting his childhood coach, and even touching his feet.

Virat Kohli, an Under-19 World Cup winning India captain back in 2008, had been nurtured by Rajkumar Sharma, and even during Kohli’s struggles with the bat during the first half of 2022, Rajkumar backed Kohli, saying: “See, I understand that he (Virat Kohli) has failed to give a brilliant performance for a long time now but that happens to every good player. The ball on which he lost his wicket in the second innings of the fifth Test against England, was really great and could have dismissed any batter. There is no need to give a break to Virat as he is perfectly fine.”

In the ongoing IPL, Kohli has scored 364 runs from nine matches, having notched up five half-centuries. Kohli had also captained RCB in three matches this season. RCB are in fifth place with 10 points.

Updated Date: May 06, 2023 20:12:27 IST

