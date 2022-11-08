Virat Kohli went all out in the training session on Tuesday as he prepared for India’s semi-final against England on Thursday. After a prolonged spell of poor form, Kohli is back in form and currently leads the run-scorers chart in the World Cup.

As Team India has been preparing for the semi-final clash against a powerful England, Kohli was spotted enjoying a net session. The cricketer himself shared a short clip of the practice session from his personal Twitter account.



Considering the urgency needed in T20 cricket, Kohli’s approach towards the game has seen some significant changes in his recent performances. Despite being known as an anchor man, the right-handed batter has been accelerating the innings quite early, going hard on opposition bowlers. In the clip, Kohli can also be seen going for big hits in every direction. His wristwork and footwork while playing the strokes in the offside were enough to delight the viewers.

The caption of the post reads, “Enjoying the process.” Since surfacing on the internet, the 8-second video has accumulated over 4 lakh views and has garnered more than 72,000 likes on Twitter so far. While some fans went on to appreciate his focus and determination, some went on to request more match-winning knocks from the iconic batter.

A Kohli fan wished him luck for the upcoming big match by saying, “All the best King.”

All The Best King.!!❤ — Litesh (@Liteshnayaka) November 8, 2022



Another fan tagged him as the “greatest of all time.”

Greatest of all time — ? (@KollyBefore2020) November 8, 2022



A user urged, “Match-winning knock please.”

Match winning knock pls — VAMSHI (@Vamshi18_) November 8, 2022



Kohli has been leading the World Cup’s run-scorers tally with 246 runs in 5 innings. Another Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav is also in the race and is now in third place with 225 runs.

Both batters are prominent figures in the Indian batting lineup and have shown their class on different occasions in the tournament.

India will lock horns with England in the second semi-final on 10 November at the Adelaide Oval.

