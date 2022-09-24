Watch: Virat Kohli gestures toward India logo amid 'RCB' cheers during Nagpur T20I

After the defeat in the first T20I, India were back in business, levelling the three-match series against Australia with a thrilling victory in the second match on Friday at Nagpur’s Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

Though rain reduced the tenure of the match to eight overs, fans waited in the stands till Dinesh Karthik’s explosive cameo finally took the side home. However, it was India skipper Rohit Sharma who paved the way for the successful chase of 91 runs. The India opener registered a destructive knock of 46 runs off just 20 deliveries.

Earlier, while the Indian side was waiting in the dressing room for the game to start, a somewhat strange incident happened and caught the attention of Virat Kohli.

Kohli along with Harshal Patel was trying to inspect the condition of the field when the crowd all of a sudden started to chant “RCB…RCB.” Kohli immediately went closer to the railing of the pavilion and gestured towards the India team’s logo on his shirt, reminding them that it was an international game and not an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

Watch the video here:

Patel, who has also been a glittering face for RCB, could not resist his laughter. Kohli was also spotted with a smile on his face following the hilarious event. After Kohli’s reaction, the crowd stopped the chant and went on to cheer the star batter.

The clip of the incident has widely been shared across social media and grabbed much attention for some right reasons. The beautiful gesture by the veteran cricketer earned many plaudits among internet users. They also slammed the audience for such an act.

However, a user shared a photograph of Kohli showing his red vest under the white jersey during a Test match against Sri Lanka. That match was played in Bangalore in March 2022.

Virat Kohli displays red vest as fans chant RCB during 2nd Test against Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/Etif9tj4BR — LSG 🏏 (@PeterParker7194) September 24, 2022

Even though India won the match, Kohli was dismissed on 11. He started well with a couple of boundaries but failed to stay longer at the crease. Aussie spinner Adam Zampa bowled him with a wrong ‘un.

