Watch: Virat Kohli faces ire of fans for aggressive celebration after Dhoni's dismissal in RCB vs CSK match

Virat Kohli does not seem to be in his elements with the bat, he has struggled to find any momentum all tournament and this trend continued even against the Chennai Super Kings. He was dismissed for a laborious 30 off 33 balls. However, this has not toned down his aggression when he is on the field and continues to be involved with his bowlers providing them vocal tonic every now and then.

He was the centre of attraction when the cameras panned towards him immediately after Josh Hazlewood got rid of CSK captain MS Dhoni. It was the 19th over of the chase and Dhoni tried to muscle a pull shot over mid-wicket, but could only end up offering a straight catch to Rajat Patidar on the boundary ropes. As soon as the catch was taken, Kohli was seen celebrating wildly and venting out his emotions – both of which were caught on camera.

Here is how fans reacted to this video:

This match was a key one for both Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore for their chances to stay relevant in the tournament. Batting first, RCB got off to a good start, but then a middle order muddle saw them lose their way. However, a powerful finish by Dinesh Karthik saw them post 173.

In response, the CSK innings never got going and twin strikes by Glenn Maxwell in the middle overs followed by another tight spell by Josh Hazlewood towards the end closed out the chase. With this defeat, CSK are possibly out of the contest, while RCB have jumped to number 4 on the points table.

“We definitely needed that. We put up a decent total. We are moving in the right direction. We have been very good in the bowling department. I thought 165 was a par score on that and anything above that was a bonus,” RCB captain Faf du Plessis said after the match.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score Update, Latest IPL Schedule 2022 and IPL 2022 Points table, Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.