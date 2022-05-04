Watch: Virat Kohli cleaned up by Moeen Ali with a beautiful off-spinner

Royal Challengers Bangalore's star batter Virat Kohli's desperate attempts to score big was delayed once again as the former Team India captain was clean bowled by Moeen Ali off a gem of a delivery during IPL 2022 encounter against Chennai Super Kings in Pune on Wednesday.

Playing on a turning surface, Kohli opted for a cautious approach at the MCA Stadium as he opened the innings with skipper Faf du Plessis.

Kohli shot six and three boundaries to score a run-a-ball 30 before English spinner Moeen Ali put pressure on the batter in the 10th over with three-dot deliveries.

It eventually got Kohli as he was lured into a flick of a flatter trajectory that turned and sneaked into hit the middle and leg stumps. It could be regarded as a dream delivery for an off-spinner as it got through the gate of a class batter as Kohli played too far across the line.

Earlier in the game, Kohli played second fiddle in the opening stand with Du Plessis (38) as the duo added 62 runs for the opening wicket. However, before RCB could further consolidate on the good start, the South African was dismissed by Ali in the eighth over and then Glenn Maxwell joined him the dugout as well after scoring just three.

Burdened with the responsibility to steer the RCB innings, Kohli couldn't stay longer as well as Ali came for him in his very next over.

At the time of writing this report, RCB reached 155/5 in 18 overs as Ranji stalwarts Mahipal Lomror (42) and Rajat Patidar (21) made crucial contributions.

