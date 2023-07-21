It was an innings befitting his 500th international appearance and there couldn’t have been a better opportunity to end his five-year long overseas century lull.

The last time Virat Kohli hit a ton overseas was in December 2018 in Australia, with the former India captain ending the wait of nearly five years by bringing up his 29th Test hundred on Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies in Port of Spain on Friday.

Kohli would not have asked for anything less in a match that adds him to an elite club of players who have made the rare milestone; Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Ricky Pointing, and MS Dhoni to just name a few. He is the tenth player in the world to play 500 international games.

The Indian star batter’s 29th Test ton also made him the player with the most centuries in 500 games, a record hitherto held by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli brought up the milestone with a crisp boundary off pacer Shannon Gabriel in the morning session of the second day at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

However, his impressive came to a close at 121 when he was run out by Alzarri Joseph.

Although out of his regular form for the last couple of years, in his last five Test innings, Kohli has scored 186 (364), 14 (31), 49 (78), 76 (182), 121 (206) — a total of 446 runs at a domineering average of 89.20.