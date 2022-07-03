Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Watch: Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow's fiery exchange on Day 3 of Edgbaston Test

Virak Kohli had his aggressive mode on at the start of day three's play of the fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston as he sledged Jonny Bairstow.

Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow were involved in a heated argument on Day 3 of Edgbaston Test. Image: Screenshot

Virat Kohli had his aggressive mode on at the start of day three of the fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston. As England resumed their first innings on 84/5, former India captain Kohli got into the thick of the action by sledging Jonny Bairstow.

The England wicketkeeper-batter had a nervy start to the day with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami constantly beating him outside the off. Kohli was then seen taking a dig at the batter as the stump mic caught him saying: "Jonny Bairstow can see everything on the ground apart from the ball".

This led to a heated exchange between the two cricketers in the 32nd over which was bowled by Shami as England reached the 100-run mark. As Bairstows asked Kohli to calm down, the Indian cricketer replied: "Shutup, Just stand and bat".

Later, England captain Ben Stokes was seen having a word with Kohli as the Indian cricketer gave Bairstow a friendly punch on the arm.

The fiery exchange between Bairstow and Kohli was a lot different from last night when both the players were caught on camera having a friendly chat. However, Bairstow's current form could be the reason behind Kohli's change of heart on Sunday. The right-handed batter was in top form against New Zealand recently as England completed a 3-0 Test series sweep. Bairstow scored 377 runs in four innings against the Kiwis.

To his credit, Bairstow didn't give in to the pressure and completed his fifty in 81 balls before England lost their captain Stokes. With India making 416 in the first innings, England will need Bairstow to bat even longer to mount a comeback in the ongoing Test match.

Updated Date: July 03, 2022 16:14:52 IST

Tags:

