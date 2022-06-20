Watch: Vintage Wasim Akram rattles Mike Atherton’s stumps with classic yorker

A gentle rub of the ball on trousers. Six baby steps to the crease. A small jump and roll of arms. This was very unlike the fierce Wasim Akram back in the day, when he bowled at former English legend Michael Atherton.

What was similar to the vintage Akram was the delivery. A beautiful in-swinging yorker that went through the gap between pad and bat of Atherton and rattled the middle and leg stumps. Atherton was bowled.

Akram went on to celebrate the wicket in his old fashion, with wide arms, but, with a smile on his face rather than aggression. As Atherton started walking back, he extended his bat towards Akram and the former Pakistan pacer patted gently on it.

It seemed like the Pakistan quick had rolled back the time to the 1990s. While being competitors at the international level, the duo played for Lancashire County for many years.

The legends were playing in Oxfordshire in England, in a Wellbeing of Woman organized charity match in the remembrance of late Australian spin wizard Shane Warne.

Watch the video here –

A classic @wasimakramlive inswinging yorker is too good for Michael Atherton! 👌🔥 These legends are playing in the @WellbeingofWmen Celebrity Charity Match in remembrance of the great Shane Warne 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7GwcCL97kP — Cricket District 🏏 (@cricketdistrict) June 19, 2022

The charity match also saw some other cricketing greats such as Ian Bell, Monty Panesar, Neil Johnson, and former England women’s captain Charlotte Edwards. Commentator and expert Mark Nicholas and Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale were also present alongside the former legends. Subsequently, Akram also took a dig at Atherton tweeting, “Sorry @Athersmike we might get older but some things will stay the same!”

Sorry @Athersmike we might get older but some things will stay the same 😉! https://t.co/k2SnvKGvX5 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 19, 2022

In one of his recent interviews, Atherton had described Akram as “one of the great left-arm bowlers that the game has ever seen.”

Earlier, while coming to the crease to bat, Akram said, “I haven’t played for ten years, but I’m playing cricket for a great cause”

Atherton’s side ultimately won the match, chasing a target of 237.

The cricketing world was shocked as Shane Warne lost his life at the age of 52 due to a heart attack, in March 2022.

