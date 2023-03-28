The debate around run outs at non-striker end, known rather harshly as ‘Mankading’, continues to divide. Many current and former cricketers have expressed their dismay about getting run out at the non-striker’s end.

In local cricket, a Tasmanian player was left so furious after getting dismissed via this method during a game that he threw his gloves, bat and helmet into the air. The video of the dismissal, and the batter’s angry reaction, has grabbed attention on Twitter.

According to the Daily Mail, Tasmanian cricketer Jarrod Kaye was left fuming after he was dismissed during the Tasmanian Southern Cricket Association (SCA) first grade grand final between New Norfolk and Claremont. The Claremont batter was doing well in the match, with 43 runs off 55 balls. Chasing a target of 263 in the 50-over fixture, Kaye looked set to take his side past the victory line.

However, Norfolk vice-captain Harry Booth spotted Kaye inching out of his crease and removed him at the non-striker’s end. Kaye was left so shocked by his dismissal that he was seen gesticulating angrily at the Norfolk players in the video. He also stormed off, throwing his bat, gloves and helmet into the air. Norfolk ultimately won the fixture by 59 runs.

The clip was shared by Fox Cricket, who wrote, “A Tasmanian cricketer was NOT happy after getting out via a Mankad and launched his bat, helmet and gloves into the air!”

Watch the clip here:

A Tasmanian cricketer was NOT happy after getting out via a Mankad and launched his bat, helmet and gloves into the air! 🤬🤯 pic.twitter.com/y64z4kwpE3 — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) March 28, 2023



MCC’s stand on the mankad debate

Last year, India women’s cricket team bowler Deepti Sharma ran out England’s Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end to seal a whitewash for India in a three-match ODI series. Many former and current cricketers cried foul about the dismissal. But the MCC, rule-making body for the sport, has a different stand on the matter. It moved the non-striker run out from the ‘unfair play’ category to legitimate ‘run out’ last year.

“If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out. In these circumstances, the non-striker will be out run out if he/she is out of his/her ground when his/her wicket is put down by the bowler throwing the ball at the stumps or by the bowler’s hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.