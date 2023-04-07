Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was in attendance during his team’s win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. After the contest in Kolkata, ‘King Khan’ caught up with another ‘King’, Virat Kohli, with the Bollywood star teaching the Indian batter steps to a song from his latest release ‘Pathaan’.

After a positive start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, RCB were convincingly swept aside by KKR. Chasing a massive 205 run total, RCB collapsed for 123 and lost by 81 runs.

Taking the defeat in his stride, Kohli and Shahrukh appeared to have had a fun chat later. The duo hugged each other before the SRK convinced Kohli to try the viral steps from ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ song from the blockbuster movie ‘Pathaan’.

From actor, Shah Rukh Khan turned into a choreographer and gave a blow-by-blow of the steps before they eventually got into sync.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli dance here:

Shah Rukh Khan also embraced KKR captain Nitish Rana and Player of the Match Shardul Thakur.

In KKR’s first home game since 2019, they were 89/5 before Thakur’s blazing knock powered them to 204/7. In reply, RCB got off to a flier – 42 runs from 4 overs – before KKR roared back. When Sunil Narine got rid off Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore batting collapsed like a pack of cards.

Varun Chakravarthy took four wickets, while Narine and debutant Suyash Sharma scalped three and two wickets each.

With the win, Kolkata Knight Riders secured their first win of the IPL 2023 season and are third in the points table.

