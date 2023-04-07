Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Watch video: Shah Rukh Khan teaches Virat Kohli Pathaan's dance steps after IPL game

After Royal Challengers Bangalore were convincingly beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday, Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan caught up and danced to a song from 'Pathaan.'

Watch video: Shah Rukh Khan teaches Virat Kohli Pathaan's dance steps after IPL game

Virat Kohli of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Shah Rukh Khan co- owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders after the two teams met at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in IPL 2023. Image: Sportzpics

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was in attendance during his team’s win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. After the contest in Kolkata, ‘King Khan’ caught up with another ‘King’, Virat Kohli, with the Bollywood star teaching the Indian batter steps to a song from his latest release ‘Pathaan’.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

After a positive start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, RCB were convincingly swept aside by KKR. Chasing a massive 205 run total, RCB collapsed for 123 and lost by 81 runs.

Taking the defeat in his stride, Kohli and Shahrukh appeared to have had a fun chat later. The duo hugged each other before the SRK convinced Kohli to try the viral steps from ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ song from the blockbuster movie ‘Pathaan’.

From actor, Shah Rukh Khan turned into a choreographer and gave a blow-by-blow of the steps before they eventually got into sync.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli dance here:

Shah Rukh Khan also embraced KKR captain Nitish Rana and Player of the Match Shardul Thakur.

In KKR’s first home game since 2019, they were 89/5 before Thakur’s blazing knock powered them to 204/7. In reply, RCB got off to a flier – 42 runs from 4 overs – before KKR roared back. When Sunil Narine got rid off Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore batting collapsed like a pack of cards.

Varun Chakravarthy took four wickets, while Narine and debutant Suyash Sharma scalped three and two wickets each.

With the win, Kolkata Knight Riders secured their first win of the IPL 2023 season and are third in the points table.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 07, 2023 09:16:19 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL2023: Sunil Chhetri visits Virat Kohli and other players during RCB's practice session; see photos
First Cricket News

IPL2023: Sunil Chhetri visits Virat Kohli and other players during RCB's practice session; see photos

Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri seems to have lost no spirits and is cheering for his city again, albeit in a different game.

IPL 2023 RCB preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye trophy but have squad limitations
First Cricket News

IPL 2023 RCB preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye trophy but have squad limitations

RCB have good players to make a solid playing XI but most will need to repeat last year's performance while some will need to improve drastically to push Royal Challengers Bangalore to the top.

RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games in IPL 2023
First Cricket News

RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games in IPL 2023

While Hazlewood will miss at least seven IPL games, his Australian teammate Glenn Maxwell is doubtful for RCB’s opening match.