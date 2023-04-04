Bangalore: Virat Kohli may have made his name in regard to his decorated cricketing career. But when it comes to entertainment, the former India captain certainly takes the upper hand among many of the present-generation cricketers.

Kohli was spotted unleashing one of his never-seen-before talents in a recently shared clip by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Twitter video titled “RCB Insider” featured Kohli engaging in friendly banter with Danish Sait aka “Mr Nags,” who is a popular figure among the Bangalore fans for hosting special interviews with the cricketers. While most of the conversation centred around Kohli and the RCB franchise, in the end Mr Nags challenged the cricketer to an impromptu “poetry contest.”

RCB Insider with Mr. Nags, Ft. Virat Kohli It’s that time of the year again. Mr. NAGS returns to challenge @imVkohli in a poetry contest. The legends of RCB talk about Bengaluru, Big Franchise Pressure, IPL Trophy and more, on @hombalefilms brings to you RCB Insider.#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/VPt8giKvdg — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 4, 2023

Kohli was given the task of curating a poem by assembling some random words chosen by Nags. Doing justice to his reputation, the star cricketer did not back off from the contest. He penned down an impromptu yet beautiful piece.

Kohli recited the poem, saying, “Fulfil your desire. Ignite the fire. Bat through the tough times. Sometimes it’s 263, sometimes 49. Life can put you in a pickle, laugh through like it’s a tickle. Whether you get a 100 or a duck, life goes on and don’t get stuck. There is no map, ride the tide. You are your own guide”

Kohli further spoke about his feelings after receiving the moniker “King” from his fans. However, the 34-year-old smilingly revealed that he prefers to be called simply “Virat.”

In addition, the RCB superstar shelled out some golden advice underlining the concept of expectations. Kohli advised Nags not to voice his expectations. “Once you say it, it becomes a demand,” the talismanic cricketer said.

Soon after the video surfaced on Twitter, numerous RCB fans rallied to the comment section, dropping their reactions to Kohli’s fun-filled interview with Mr Nags. A user highlighted Kohli’s maturity, while also applauding Nags’ humour. He wrote, “Virat is such a mature person, you give him anything and he turns it positive. Danish Sait, only you can ask such questions to anybody.”

Virat Kohli pulled off a blistering start to IPL 2023 with RCB getting the better of five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener.

Coming to chase 172 runs, Kohli went all guns blazing, showing off a perfect combination of class and aggression. He not only played a match-winning knock of 82 runs but also stitched a crucial opening partnership of 148 runs with captain Faf du Plessis (73 off 43 balls). The foundation certainly paved the way for the Red franchise to win the match by 8 wickets. During his 49-ball innings, Kohli smashed 6 boundaries and 5 maximums including the winning six.

For their upcoming fixture of the IPL 2023, RCB will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders away from home on 6 April.

