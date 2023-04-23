Mumbai: Punjab Kings seamer Arshdeep Singh was given the hard task of defending 16 runs in the final over against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. It is something he’s done successfully in the past and so did on the night. The left arm fast bowler lived up to the expectations of his teammates and skipper Sam Curran in a spectacular death over.

On the third ball of the final over, Arshdeep bowled a perfect yorker to break Tilak Verma’s middle stump and shatter MI’s hopes.

On the next ball, Arshdeep went with the same plan and earned the same outcome against Nehal Wadhera. Once again, the middle stump was broken.

On the hat-trick ball, Jofra Archer survived but the win was denied. PBKS won by 13 runs with the team moving to fifth in the IPL points table. They’ve now won four from seven matches played. Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans are ahead of them with a better net run rate.

Arshdeep’s final figures read 4-0-29-4, having earlier taken crucial wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. He dismissed Kishan on his first ball when the leftie looked to go big but was caught by Matthew Short near the boundary rope.

Suryakumar’s wicket came when the fancy strokemaker looked to play the ball over mid-wicket but Curran took a brilliant catch.

Batting first, PBKS were in trouble at one time with the scoreboard reading 83/4 after 10 overs. Curran (55 off 29 balls) and Harpreet Singh (41 from 28 balls) put together 92 runs for the fifth wicket.

Jitesh Sharma then came in and smashed 25 runs off just seven balls to power PBKS to 214/8 with 109 runs coming in the last six overs.

