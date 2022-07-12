Watch: Umesh Yadav dismisses Worcestershire batter to bag first County wicket

India pacer Umesh Yadav bagged his maiden wicket in the County Championship a day after making his debut in the competition for Middlesex against Worcestershire.

The seamer scalped the wicket of Taylor Cornall to open his account in the premier English First-Class tournament.

Yadav, who has been in fine form recently, bowled a beauty to dismiss Cornall. The Lancashire southpaw was completely bamboozled by the ball as it went past his defence, struck the stumps and sent one of them cartwheeling.

Yadav’s Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders has shared the video of his maiden wicket and praised his efforts.

“Umesh bhai doing what he does best on his @CountyChamp debut for Middlesex!” was the caption of the post.

Watch:

Worcestershire were 100/5 at the end of Day 1. The Brett D’Oliveira-led brigade trail by 88 runs. Earlier in the day, Middlesex were bowled out for 188 in their first innings. Luke Hollman was the top scorer for the side with 62 off 100.

After their innings came to an end, the Middlesex bowlers tried to best to ensure that Worcestershire could not get the upper hand on Day 1. Tim Murtagh took 2 wickets, while Yadav, Tom Helm and Toby Roland-Jones scalped 1 wicket each. Yadav gave away 25 runs in 9 overs and ended the day with an economy rate of 2.77.

The right-arm quick was signed by Middlesex for the remainder of the 2022 season in place of Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has left to join his team ahead of their Sri Lanka tour. Yadav will be available for Middlesex’s Royal London One-Day Cup as well.

Apart from Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara is also a part of County Championship this season and is playing for Sussex.

Yadav had also performed well in the recently-concluded IPL. He took 16 wickets in 12 fixtures at an economy rate of 7.06. The right hand quick was part of the fifth Test squad against England but was not included in the playing XI.

