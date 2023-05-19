Trent Boult continued his love affair with grabbing a wicket in the very first over of the innings as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer pulled off a stunning catch off his own bowling to dismiss Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh in Dharamsala on Friday.

Prabhsimran got off the mark with a brace off the first delivery of the innings after RR skipper Sanju Samson invited PBKS to bat. The opening batter, though, ended up chipping the ball towards the bowler the very next delivery, with Boult reacting in a fraction of a second and diving to his right to pull off the stunning catch.

Prabhsimran, who had smashed his maiden IPL century against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium last Saturday, looked deeply disappointed with himself for throwing his wicket away as he made the slow march back to the PBKS dugout.

Punjab would then lose two more wickets in the powerplay, with pacer Navdeep Saini and leg-spinner Adam Zampa striking in their first overs as Punjab were reduced to 48/3 at the end of the powerplay.

Both Punjab and Rajasthan are fighting to ensure their survival in the ongoing IPL, which is in its final week as far as the group stage is concerned. Both teams are sitting on 12 points each, with the loser of this contest at Dharamsala’s HPCA Stadium set to join DC and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in bowing out of the competition.

The winner, meanwhile, will move to 14 points and will have to depend on other results going their way for them to finish in the top four.

