On 23 October, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), India will face Pakistan in the opening match of their T20 World Cup campaign. A victory would help Rohit Sharma’s team move over the heartbreak of the T20 World Cup 2021 and give them plenty of motivation.

Global cricket enthusiasts are charged up for the mega encounter between two Asian giants. Amid the scenario, Team India received special treatment following their arrival in the city of Melbourne. The Governor of Victoria, Linda Dessau, invited the Men in Blue to a welcome reception at the Government House on Friday. At the event, the cricketer met Dessau and other distinguished guests.

Now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come up with a video of the reception party on their official Twitter account. The cricketers and the supporting staff, decked up in black suits, enjoyed some beautiful moments there. Dessau delivered a speech to welcome Team India to the continent.

In the video, the other guests can be seen interacting with the players and snapping photographs with them. The Indian board also shared a group photo of the entire side with Dessau at the centre of the frame.

The Honourable Linda Dessau AC, the Governor of Victoria (@VicGovernor) and other dignitaries met the Indian Cricket Team today ahead of the #T20WorldCup. pic.twitter.com/ytTFt5GGQk — BCCI (@BCCI) October 21, 2022

The official handle of the Governor of Victoria also broke the news with a Twitter exchange sharing some stills from the party. The caption read, “As the host city for the Indian National Cricket Team during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, hosting a welcome reception this afternoon at Government House for the players and support staff.”

As the host city for the Indian National Cricket Team during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, hosting a welcome reception this afternoon at Government House for the players and support staff @T20WorldCup @cgimelbourne @visitvictoria @BCCI pic.twitter.com/Wb1rruDY76 — Governor of Victoria (@VicGovernor) October 21, 2022



India have high expectations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, hoping to end their 15-year title drought and claim their second championship title. India lifted their only title in the inaugural edition under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. The Men in Blue will try to advance to the semi-finals for the fourth time in their eighth appearance at an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Apart from Pakistan, they will compete against Bangladesh, South Africa, the Netherlands, and Zimbabwe in Group 2 of the Super 12.

With batters in form like KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav, India have a wide range of options to go hard on the opposition bowlers. Although Jasprit Bumrah’s injury is a massive setback, the fact that Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the bowling attack has been giving them hope.

