  • Watch: Team India meet Sir Garfield Sobers; Rahul Dravid introduces Shubman Gill as 'exciting young batsman'

Cricket

On Wednesday, the BCCI posted a video of the Indian players meeting Sir Garfield Sobers and his wife in Barbados.

Rahul Dravid introduced Shubman Gill to Sir Garfield Sobers as an 'exciting young batsman'. Image: Twitter screengrab

Rohit Sharma-led Team India recently landed in Barbados ahead of their full-fledged away series against West Indies, slated to start on 12 July.

In the video, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin can be seen meeting and greeting the legendary West Indies cricketer. India head coach Rahul Dravid, while introducing Shubman Gill to Sir Garfield Sobers, described Gill as “one of our most exciting young batsmen”.

Gill had been in stupendous form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently, winning the Orange Cap with 890 runs from 17 matches with Gujarat Titans (GT).

After having lost the WTC Final to Australia in June, Team India will look to start afresh as their 2023-25 World Test Championship campaign gets underway with a two-Test series against West Indies in the Caribbean. The two teams will also take part in three ODIs and five T20Is.

The first Test starts from 12 July at Windsor Park in Dominica.

Published on: July 05, 2023 15:48:51 IST

Tags:

