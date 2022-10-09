Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav’s preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 is already in full swing. Suryakumar has been India’s best batter in T20Is this year with 801 runs to his name in 23 matches at a strike rate of 184.56.

Suryakumar has his first net session in Australia, the hosts of the 2022 T20 World Cup, recently and after his training, the 32-year-old opened up about the conditions Down Under and his preparations, in a video uploaded by BCCI.

“I was really looking forward to come here and attend the first practice session, go on the ground, have a walk and run, and feel how it is like here. The first net session was also amazing. Just wanted to feel how the pace of the wicket is, how the bounce is,” Suryakumar said.

“Obviously, starting a little slow. There were butterflies and there was excitement, at the same time, you also need to see how you bring yourself into this atmosphere. I am excited but at the same time, it is important to follow your routines,” SKY added.

Suryakumar also spoke about the conditions in the video. He said: “At the time of the practice, I feel, the bounce on the wicket, the pace of the wicket and people talk about ground dimensions in Australia. It is important to ready your game plan on how to score runs on these wickets. All these things are very important. Good conditions, really looking forward.”

#TeamIndia batter @surya_14kumar had his first nets session in Australia. 🗣️Hear in to what he has to say on the conditions down under and preparations going into the @T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HaI6hjVNsu — BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2022

India’s first match of the World Cup is against arch-rivals Pakistan on 23 October at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. But before that, India will be playing two practice games against Western Australia on 10 and 13 October.

Rohit Sharma and Co will also play Australia and New Zealand in the warm-up fixtures ahead of the World Cup.

