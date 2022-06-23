Watch: Surrey needed 9 runs from final over against Somerset in T20 Blast. Here's what happened

For all the attention that the Hundred has been getting, the T20 Blast in England keeps dishing out thrillers. In a game between Tom Abel-led Somerset and Surrey, the match went down to the wire. Veteran Australian quick Peter Siddle had the ball in hand as Surrey needed 9 runs to win.

Siddle conceded a single off the first ball and then dismissed Chris Jordan off the next. Nico Reifer walked in and smacked the third ball for a boundary, but had to walk back off the fourth ball.

Siddle had hit his stride and then dismissed Gus Atkinson off the fifth delivery. Now, Surrey needed four runs off the last ball.

Conor McKerr hit a boundary off the last ball to take Surrey over the line and clinch the match by three wickets.

Watch:

Responding to Somerset's 144-8, Surrey opener Will Jacks got the home side off to a breezy start and remained unbeaten on 66 at the end. Earlier in the day, Somerset batter Tom Banton top-scored for the visitors with 39. Gus Atkinson and McKerr bagged two wickets each to restrict Somerset to 144.

In other news from the Surrey camp, former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 blast after suffering an injury to his left knee early on in Surrey's campaign. However, he is expected to regain fitness to feature in the Hundred. It certainly comes as a big dampener for Surrey County Cricket Club as they signed the former all-rounder last month for their T20 Blast campaign.

Speaking about the development, Alec Stewart, Director of Cricket at Surrey CCC, said in an official statement, "We are disappointed to lose a player of Kieron's quality and wish him a speedy recovery."

