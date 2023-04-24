Delhi Capitals’ batting struggles continued in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Uppal on Monday, with Washington Sundar striking not once, but thrice in the same over to dismantle the DC middle-order.

In the eighth over, Washington removed David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan and Aman Hakim Khan in the second, fourth and sixth balls of the over respectively.

While Warner was caught by Harry Brook at deep backward square leg, Sarfaraz succumbed to the dismissal a couple of balls later, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar completing the catch.

Aman Hakim Khan went to smash it down the ground, but got a top edge towards cover, where Abhishek Sharma took the catch.

At the time of writing this report, DC were 131/6 from 17.5 overs following the wicket of Axar Patel.

