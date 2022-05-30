Watch: Shubman Gill breaks into Kohli's iconic celebration after finishing off IPL 2022 Final in style

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill has no doubt relished the knock of his life on the final day of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. The right-handed batter finished the chase in style with a biggie into the crowd to bring the maiden title for the new entrants.

While chasing down a moderate 131 on board, Shubman Gill registered an important 45* off 43 deliveries. But the special moment came when he smashed the final six against Royals’ Obed McCoy to seal the deal for the Titans. After the ball cleared the fence, Gill burst into a wild celebration with teammate David Miller who witnessed the historic moment standing at the non-striker end.

Watch the video here:

The 23-year-old batter turned out to be the hero on the night of the final. After clinching the victory, Gill removed his helmet, swung his bat in the air and let the joy out with a roar which seemed similar to the iconic celebration of India’s former captain Virat Kohli. Gills' celebration grabbed the eyes of the internet users and they showered many congratulatory wishes for the emerging Indian talent.

After the early wicket of Wriddhiman Saha, Gill took a stronghold of the match and made some important partnerships with Matthew Wade, skipper Hardik Pandya and David Miller. Miller who remained unbeaten at a 19-ball 32 stitched a 47-run partnership off 29 deliveries with Gill. The duo displayed a good team effort to take the side home comfortably.

After serving Kolkata Knight Riders for four years, Shubman Gill was bought by the newcomer Gujarat Titans with a whopping price of Rs 8 crore in this year’s IPL mega auction. The journey was quite a joyous ride for the Punjab boy. In his 16 outings, Gill has recorded 483 runs at an impressive strike rate of 132.33 including four fifty-plus scores.

