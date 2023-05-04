Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram highlighted his exceptional fielding skills on Thursday by plucking a superb catch off his own bowling during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The incident took place during the 12th over of the Kolkata innings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, in which the South African broke the solid fourth-wicket partnership by removing his Knight Riders counterpart Nitish Rana for 42.

Rana, who helped Kolkata recover from a shaky start with a 61-run stand with Rinku Singh, got a thick top-edge while attempting a slog-sweep, with the ball headed towards the vacant mid on region. Markram, bowling his third over, ended up running in the opposite direction and completing what surely is among the top catches of the season so far.

Watch the catch here:

Kolkata, meanwhile, posted 171/9 after opting to bat what is being seen as a crucial clash for both teams to stay alive in the race to the playoffs. Rinku top-scored for the Knight Riders with a 35-ball 46, missing out on his third half-century of the season after getting dismissed off T Natarajan’s bowling, with Abdul Samad also collecting a fine catch at deep midwicket.

Marco Jansen, who replaced Akeal Hosein, was the pick of the SRH bowlers with a haul of 2/24.

