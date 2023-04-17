It has been raining sixes so far in Match 24 of IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

And we’re talking about monster hits out of the park, with Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube crossing the 100-metre mark twice in his entertaining knock so far.

Dube came out to bat at the No 4 slot after Ajinkya Rahane was bowled by leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, and didn’t waste much time in trying to settle down, smashing Glenn Maxwell over long on for a 101 metre six in his fifth delivery of the evening.

He would smash an even bigger maximum off Harshal Patel two overs later, once again taking the downtown route with the ball travelling a whopping 111 metres into the stands, once again beyond long on.

Watch Dube’s 111m six off Patel here:

Dube would continue to toy with the RCB attack, bringing up the fifty partnership for the third wicket with Conway in just 27 deliveries, and would later bring up his fourth IPL half-century in just 25 balls, before getting dismissed shortly after off Wayne Parnell’s bowling.

Earlier RCB named an unchanged XI after skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to field. CSK , meanwhile, continued to miss out on English all-rounder Ben Stokes’ services, with Sri Lankan seamer Matheesha Pathirana replacing Sisanda Magala in the XI.

