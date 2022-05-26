Watch: Shikhar Dhawan's father 'knocks out' PBKS batter after his side fails to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs

Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a hilarious video on social media after the team was knocked out of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. In the video, the cricketer could be seen being jokingly beaten by his father while other family members try to stop him.

However, it is to be noted that the video was made just for the entertainment of fans. The PBKS opener does this on a regular basis, trying to make funny reels for his followers and sometimes includes his family as well in these videos.

Here is what he had posted:



The video was captioned as: "Knock out by my dad for not qualifying for knock outs." In the clip, the cricketer’s father could be seen mock beating his son. The video has grabbed attention of social media users and has been viewed multiple times.

Many teammates of Shikhar Dhawan reacted to the video including former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. The 2011 World Cup winner jokingly remarked that Dhawan’s father turned out to be a better actor than him.

PBKS star Harpreet Brar also reacted to the hilarious video and wrote “Haha 😂 Uncle on fire pajii 😅.”

Punjab Kings finished IPL 2022 at No 6 on the Points Table with 7 wins and 7 losses. Had they won one more match, they could have made to the playoffs. The team led by Mayank Agarwal will have to make a strong comeback in IPL 2023 to win their maiden IPL title.

Dhawan became the leading run-getter for the Punjab-based franchise in this IPL season. The Indian opener smashed 460 runs in 14 matches in IPL 2022. Dhawan also broke multiple records in his debut season for Punjab Kings.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score Update, Latest IPL Schedule 2022 and IPL 2022 Points table, Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.