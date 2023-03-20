Shahid Afridi has won hearts after a video of him signing an Indian flag for a fan surfaced online. During the Legends League Cricket tournament in Qatar, the former Pakistan all-rounder was spotted signing an Indian flag for a fan. The incident took place at the eliminator between Afridi’s Asia Lions and the India Maharajas.

In the clip, Shahid Afridi can be seen happily signing the flag and a jersey for a fan. “Now this is what we call “GRACE” Shahid Afridi signing the Indian flag. That is how we respect other nations. Little actions like these, bring the world closer and promote love and peace on the planet! Proud of you Lala,” a user wrote while sharing the video.

The clip was praised by Twitter users, with many people appreciative of Shahid Afridi’s attitude towards the fan. “Love for all Hatred for none, we are neighbors”, a comment read.

Some called the former Pakistan all-rounder “a true legend”.

Many users reacted with red heart emojis.

Afridi had earlier grabbed headlines for shaking hands with former India opener Gautam Gambhir in the Legends League Cricket. The photo of the two cricketers, who shared a bitter rivalry both on and off the field, went viral.

Coming back to the Legends League Cricket 2023 eliminator, Shahid Afridi’s Asia Lions managed to defeat Gautam Gambhir’s India Maharajas by 85 runs to reach the tournament final. The Asia Lions managed to post 191 runs on the scoreboard, thanks to opener Upul Tharanga’s half-century. The ex-Sri Lanka cricketer slammed 50 runs off 31 deliveries, before he was dismissed by Pragyan Ojha.

When it was time for India Maharajas to bat, the Gautam Gambhir-led brigade failed to get going. Barring skipper Gambhir, none of the batters went past the 20-run mark. Gambhir managed to score 32 runs off 17 deliveries but was dismissed by Mohammad Hafeez. Hafeez and fellow Pakistan bowlers Sohail Tanvir and Abdur Razzaq scalped 2 wickets each, while Afridi, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Isuru Udana got a wicket each. India Maharajas were all out at 106 runs.

In the final, Asia Lions will go up against the World Giants on Monday at the West End Park International Stadium.

