Pakistan seamer Shaheen Afridi produced a brilliant first over for Notts Outlaws against Birmingham Bears during the North Group match of the T20 Vitality Blast, played at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday.

In a cracking first over, the 23-year-old left-arm seamer became the first bowler to take four wickets in the opening over of a T20.

It started with Shaheen bowling five wides on his first ball. Eventually when he did get it right, the seamer dismissed the Birmingham skipper Alex Davies with a toe-crushing yorker. Enough that it took the batter by surprise and brought him to the ground.

Next up, Chris Benjamin fell to a pre-meditated scoop and was clean bowled as a result.

A single later, Shaheen brought an end to Dan Mousley and Ed Barnard. Mousley’s dismissal was brought on by a one-handed stunner by Olly Stone at short cover.

“We deserved to win but they played well in the last few overs after the rain. It was the first time I took four wickets in my first over. It was good but if we would have won the game that would have been nice. Unfortunately we lost,” Shaheen said after the match.

“It felt really nice the way crowd was supporting me. When I was running in it felt like I am playing in Pakistan. I have spent good time with my teammates, it is like a family.

“Rain delay affected the game. It changed the game. We were not able to grip the ball but that’s cricket you can’t control the weather,” he added.

Despite Afridi’s heroics, Notts Outlaws lost the match by two wickets with rain playing a key role.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.