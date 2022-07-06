Watch: Shafali Verma's lap shot against Sri Lanka bears uncanny resemblance to Jos Buttler

The India women’s team was at their dominant best as openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana were superb for the opening stand that powered India to a 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second ODI. With this win, they have also taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Pallekele on Monday.

The combination shared a partnership of 174 runs and went past the winning post in just 25.4 overs. This is also the highest target that has been successfully chased down without losing a wicket in women's ODIs.

The Indian bowlers bundled out Sri Lanka for 173. In response, Mandhana was at her sublime best with a stroke-filled 94 off 83 balls. Her partner Shafali Verma contributed with a run-a-ball 71 and the duo powered India to a dominating win.

While Mandhana struck 11 boundaries and a six in her knock, Shafali Verma got her range back and scored four fours and one six. In the process, she also raised her fourth ODI half-century in 57 balls. She played a number of attractive strokes and one particular lap stroke against Sri Lanka medium pacer Achini Kulasuriya grabbed a lot of eyeballs. It was very similar to the stroke that has been made so popular by England white-ball captain Jos Buttler.

Watch video:

Renuka Singh was the pick of the bowlers and returned with figures of 4 for 28. Ama Kanchana offered some resistance with the bat with 47 off 83 balls.

"We have been talking about long partnerships. We discussed that we need to give 100 percent. The partnership was outstanding. It is important to have bowling options," Harmanpreet Kaur said after the game.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

