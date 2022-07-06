Watch: Shafali Verma's lap shot against Sri Lanka bears uncanny resemblance to Jos Buttler

India have taken an unassailable lead in the series with the final ODI to be played on Thursday.
The India women’s team was at their dominant best as openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana were superb for the opening stand that powered India to a 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second ODI. With this win, they have also taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Pallekele on Monday.
The combination shared a partnership of 174 runs and went past the winning post in just 25.4 overs. This is also the highest target that has been successfully chased down without losing a wicket in women's ODIs.
The Indian bowlers bundled out Sri Lanka for 173. In response, Mandhana was at her sublime best with a stroke-filled 94 off 83 balls. Her partner Shafali Verma contributed with a run-a-ball 71 and the duo powered India to a dominating win.
While Mandhana struck 11 boundaries and a six in her knock, Shafali Verma got her range back and scored four fours and one six. In the process, she also raised her fourth ODI half-century in 57 balls. She played a number of attractive strokes and one particular lap stroke against Sri Lanka medium pacer Achini Kulasuriya grabbed a lot of eyeballs. It was very similar to the stroke that has been made so popular by England white-ball captain Jos Buttler.
Watch video:
Renuka Singh was the pick of the bowlers and returned with figures of 4 for 28. Ama Kanchana offered some resistance with the bat with 47 off 83 balls.
"We have been talking about long partnerships. We discussed that we need to give 100 percent. The partnership was outstanding. It is important to have bowling options," Harmanpreet Kaur said after the game.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
A young cricketer from Hyderabad in the southern Sindh province attempted suicide after he was not selected for his home team in the Pakistan Cricket Board's inter-city championship.
Buttler had earlier obliterated Netherlands in the first game with an unbeaten 162 off just 70 balls, hitting seven fours and 14 sixes as England piled on a record 498/4. With the win in the final match, the team completed a comprehensive 3-0 drubbing of the Dutch side.
Buttler also confirmed that there are no plans of him replacing Zak Crawley as an opener in Test cricket.