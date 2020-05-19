Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar donned the barber’s hat for his son Arjun Tendulkar amid the coronavirus lockdown. The legendary cricketer shared a clip of trimming his son’s hair on Instagram, alongside the caption, “As a father you need to do everything, be it playing games with your kids, gyming with them or for that matter cutting their hair.”

The video received over 9 lakh views since being posted and has garnered numerous comments. Many users wrote, “awesome dad”, while some said that he was master at everything. One user wrote that Arjun looks like Kevin Pietersen after haircut, while another said it was Sachin’s hidden talent. This is not the first time that Tendulkar has turned barber during the COVID-19 lockdown. Last month he shared pictures cutting his own hair. The legendary batsman captioned the post, “From playing square cuts to doing my own hair cuts, have always enjoyed doing different things.”

The picture has garnered over 11 lakh likes on Instagram.

However, Tendulkar is not the only sportsperson to have taken up the scissors. Anushka Sharma too had posted a video of cutting hubby Virat Kohli’s hair on Twitter.

Irfan Pathan too turned haristylist for his brother Yusuf Pathan. Yusuf shared his pictures before and after getting a haircut from Irfan the haircut on Instagram.

Apart from being an occasional barner, Sachin has been doing his bid in the fight against COVID-19. In March, he donated Rs 50 lakh – Rs 25 lakh each to Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Earlier this month he made a contribution to financially aid 4,000 underprivileged people during COVID-19 lockdown.

Updated Date: May 19, 2020 19:52:07 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.