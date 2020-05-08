First Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar helps out 4,000 underprivileged people during coronavirus lockdown

Tendulkar made a donation to the Mumbai-based non-profit organization, Hi5 Youth Foundation

FP Trending, May 08, 2020 21:00:04 IST

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has recently made a donation to financially aid 4,000 underprivileged people, including children, during the coronavirus lockdown. Tendulkar made a donation to the Mumbai-based non-profit organization, Hi5 Youth Foundation that “aims to revolutionize the state of basketball in India from the grassroots level.”

The organization thanked Tendulkar for his contribution with a message on Twitter writing that the financial assistance will allow them to help out those in need, including students from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools.

The former cricketer replied to their Tweet, writing, “Best wishes to team Hi5 for your efforts in supporting families of daily wage earners.”

The foundation, on its website, has informed that it would financially support 1,000 families by electronically transferring Rs 3000 (per family) to their account for the “next 2.5 months”.

Back in March, Tendulkar donatedRs 50 lakh to fight the coronavirus pandemic. He contributed Rs 25 lakh each to Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

He also pledged to feed 5,000 people for one month in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the country. He donated the amount to a non-profit organisation named Apnalaya.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, coronavirus has infected over 56,000 people in the country and claimed the lives of more than 1800.

Updated Date: May 08, 2020 21:00:04 IST

