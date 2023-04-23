New Delhi: Batting icon Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th birthday was celebrated two days early at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. The maestro cut a cake during the Indian Premier League clash between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai.

Tendulkar will be turning 50 on 24 April (Monday).

Mumbai Indians, for whom the legend played for six years, made arrangements to celebrate the occasion at the historic cricket stadium.

The jam packed Wankhede Stadium witnessed more than 30,000 fans with Tendulkar face masks pay tribute to ‘The Little Master’.

Tendulkar, cut a cake near the Mumbai Indians’ dugout during the second strategic break in the first innings.

“This is the smallest half-century of my life, the most interesting and fulfilling one. highs and lows and I’ve totally enjoyed scoring this 50. It’s taught me a lot in life. Above all given me the honour of representing the nation for 24 years,” Sachin told Ravi Shastri.

“24 years in the game and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it. If anyone gave me a choice and an option to choose something else. I wouldn’t settle for anything else. This is the best thing that has happened in my life and this is all I wanted in my life. Because the dream started in 1983 and I started chasing that dream. And I’m still living that dream and it has been a beautiful journey,” he added.

After the end of the 10th over, Sachin’s fans expressed their love for him by chanting his name. The whole stadium rang with the chants of “Sachin, Sachin” in memorable fashion.

The cricket icon wore a Mumbai Indians No 10 jersey on the special occasion. Outside the Garware Pavilion, a large replica of Tendulkar’s No. 10 jersey was kept for the fans to click pictures.

When asked about what has changed in cricket, given that he has played with cricketers from the 80s, 90s and players who are still playing now, Sachin said: “The game before the game has changed immensely and post-2008, when the first year of IPL and more so test cricket, I would say, more or less the same. The pace has increased a little bit because of T20 and ODI format due to the change in rules, the average totals have become much much higher and I have gone on record saying that you know, the game has become faster. And obviously, this format of the game is moving at a different pace altogether.”

“Even in the IPL, the totals have average totals are much much higher. Earlier we were looking at around 181-85, but now it’s more than 200. Yes the game is changing,” he added.

