Watch: S Sreesanth celebrates his first wicket in first-class cricket after nine years

S Sreesanth scalped his first wicket in Ranji Trophy after nine years in the recent Kerala-Meghalaya game which was played between 17 to 19 February.

The veteran pacer was overjoyed at his performance in the game and has now posted a video of the emotional moment on social media on Wednesday, 2 March.

“Now that’s my 1st wicket after 9 long years..gods grace I was just over joyed and giving my Pranaam to the wicket” was the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

The clip shows Sreesanth looking down at the ground and prostrating himself after he dismissed Meghalaya’s Aryan Bora. The 39-year-old pacer finished the innings with 2/40 in 11.5 overs. In the second innings of the match, Sreesanth was unable to scalp any wickets.

Sreesanth was a part of the Indian team in several crucial games after he made his debut in 2005. The veteran pacer was part of the Indian squad in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ICC World Cup, both of which India won.

He was banned from professional cricket for life in 2013 after being involved in a spot-fixing scandal in the sixth edition of the Indian Premier League.

The ban got reduced to seven years later on and Sreesanth returned to professional cricket. The pacer had registered for the IPL auction in 2021 and 2022, but found no buyers.

Sreesanth has played 53 ODIs, 27 Tests and 10 T20Is for India. He was last part of the Indian side in 2011.

Kerala defeated Meghalaya by an innings and 166 runs in the Ranji Trophy match. Ponnan Rahul, Vathsal Govind and Rohan Kunnumai struck a century each to make Kerala declare their first innings at a total of 505/9.

Basil Thami scalped four wickets while Jalaj Saxena dismissed three in the second innings. The team bowled restricted Meghalaya to just 191 in the second innings of the game. Eden Apple Tom was awarded the Player of the Match for his spell of 4/41 and 2/30 in the match.