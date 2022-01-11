New Zealand veteran batsman Ross Taylor took the final wicket in a fairytale finish to his Test career as New Zealand thumped Bangladesh by an innings and 117 runs on Daye 3 of the second Test at Christchurch, squaring the two-match series 1-1.

Taylor couldn't have asked for a better finish as he took the field for one last time in Test cricket.

When the ninth wicket fell, the crowd began baying for Taylor - who was playing his 112th and final Test — to be given a chance to bowl.

When the light deteriorated for the quicks to continue, captain Tom Latham finally bowed to the crowd’s demand and handed over the ball to Taylor. His third ball of gentle off breaks invited a false shot from Ebadot Hossain who skied it to Latham. That brought the curtain down on Taylor’s 15-year Test career in the most unusual fashion and to the reverberating cheers of the crowd.

Taylor had bowled only 16 overs in all of his previous Tests for two wickets, the last time eight years ago. But fate conspired to bring his career to an extraordinary end. First mobbed by his teammates and presented the match ball, he walked off the field through a honor of guard by Bangladesh players, providing one last rich memory of an outstanding career.

“We needed to win this game to stay in the series and I thought we played fantastically well,” Taylor said. “Bangladesh put us under pressure at various times and that was probably a fair reflection of where the series was at.

“I wanted to finish with a win and the guys obviously gave that to me.”

Watch the lovely moment below:

What a way to finish the Test! @RossLTaylor takes his THIRD Test wicket to finish the Test inside 3 days at Hagley Oval. We finish the series 1-1 with @BCBtigers. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/2GaL0Ayapr — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 11, 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.