Watch: Ross Taylor gets emotional during national anthem, receives guard of honour in last game for New Zealand

  • April 4th, 2022
  • 19:27:08 IST

New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor retired from international cricket today, 4 April. He proudly walked out representing the Black Caps one last time at Seddon Park in Hamilton for New Zealand's final ODI of a 3-match series against Netherlands.

This match was a special one for Taylor, as he played his 450th international game and this also marked the last time he donned his team's jersey.

It was an emotional moment for the 38-year-old cricketer, as he failed to control his emotions when players from both the teams assembled for national anthems. Meanwhile, Taylor was accompanied by his three children namely Mackenzie, Jonty and Adelaide.

All his three kids wore replica New Zealand jerseys with Taylor’s name on their back. Additionally, the cricketer’s wife Victoria and his extended family were in attendance at the venue.

During the national anthem, Taylor stood beside his good friend Martin Guptill and was also seen biting his lips as tears rolled down his cheeks while the national anthem played. Soon after the anthem got over, Taylor embraced his kids and even Guptill was captured consoling him.

Watch the video here:

When Taylor walked out to bat in the 39th over after Guptill made his way to the dugout, he was also given a guard of honour by the Netherlands players.

The Dutch players then assembled together into two rows and gave the guard of honour as a mark of respect. Even, the Seddon Park crowd stood up in admiration to applaud the senior cricketer.

Watch the moment here:

However, Taylor’s last international innings did not last long because he misjudged a delivery from Logan van Beek, who completed a caught and bowled. But he did surprise his fans by smacking van Beek for a six over wide mid-wicket earlier. Taylor scored 14 from 16 balls. While walking out, Guptill was waiting to hug him at the boundary this time.

Meanwhile, leading cricketers around the world posted warm wishes for the legendary Kiwi batter. Later, the New Zealand cricket team shared a video on the same on their official Twitter handle.

Watch the clip here:

Taylor had announced his retirement plans on social media at the end of last year.

Find the post here:

Taylor had played his first ODI in 2006 for New Zealand and his first Test match the following year. Till date, he has played 112 Tests and scored 7,683 runs which include 19 centuries, and 236 ODIs in which he made 8,593 runs. In his T20 international career, he has also scored 1,909 runs in 102 matches.

Updated Date: April 04, 2022 19:27:08 IST

