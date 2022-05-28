Watch: Rohit Sharma's sweet gesture to MI teammate Ramandeep Singh wins hearts

The official Instagram handle of Mumbai Indians recently shared a clip where the players can be seen leaving the hotel for home. As the video proceeds, MI skipper Rohit Sharma can be seen showing a heartwarming gesture to teammate Ramandeep Singh.

Sharma’s sweet gesture for the all-rounder has caught the attention of fans and the video, since then, has been doing rounds on the internet. "Take care, buddy. Call me if you need anything," Sharma could be heard telling the 25-year-old before leaving the hotel.

Watch the video here:

Soon after the video went viral, the 'Hitman' garnered tons of compliments. One ardent fan of Sharma termed him a 'humble person' while another called him 'the best man in the world'. Some others also assured that MI will come back stronger the next year.

In the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, MI finished last in the points table with only four wins from 14 matches. They failed to create a good impression on the field due to the continuous changes that were being implemented before every match. It is said that reasons like poor form, inconsistency and injuries in the squad paved way for MI to walk out of the playoffs race.

This year, Rohit Sharma too suffered badly at the tournament. The MI skipper could only hit 268 runs in the 14 matches he played while his highest score this season was 48 runs.

For the upcoming home T20I series against South Africa, the all-India selection panel has rested Sharma. The series will begin on 9 June and will be led by KL Rahul in Sharma’s absence.

The India captain will be back in action to lead his team in the rescheduled fifth Test against England. It will be held between 1 to 5 July at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

