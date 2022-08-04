Watch: Rishabh Pant's reaction after fan shouts 'I love you'

It is proving to quite a successful tour of the West Indies for the Indian side. After whitewashing the hosts 3-0 in the ODI series, the Indian team lead by Rohit Sharma lead the 5-match T20I series 2-1. The series will now head across to Florida where rest of the two games will be played. As has always been the case, the Indian cricketers are in demand irrespective of where the game is being played. After they beat the hosts by seven wickets in the third T20I in St Kitts, a group of fans were delighted to see Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav. The stars delighted them by signing autographs and clicking selfies.

One of the fans started yelping "I love you" when Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was signing the miniature bats and hats. Initially, Pant did not respond but the persistent fan kept screaming out his name. It's then that Pant let out a sheepish smile.

On this tour, a number of Indian cricketers including Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin have been quite involved with the fans and have stopped to sign autographs and click selfies.

After losing the second T20I in the final over, the Indian side came back in some style as they dominated the hosts to take a 2-1 lead in the series. The star of this match was Suryakumar Yadav who showed off his skills as an opening batter. His 44-ball 76 powered India to chase down 165 in 19 overs.

The only concern for India was the lack of form of Avesh Khan and the injury to Rohit Sharma. The captain was forced to limp off during India’s chase when he hurt his back after trying to hack a length delivery across the line through mid-wicket.

This break did not bother Suryakumar as he dominated the 86-run stand for the third wicket. Shreyas Iyer chipped in with a laboured 24 and then Rishabh Pant offered the final touches to an effective chase.

