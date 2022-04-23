Watch: Rishabh Pant loses his cool over no-ball controversy, asks batters to come back

The equation read 36 runs to win in the final over. Obed McCoy had the ball and Rovman Powell was on strike from the Delhi Capitals. The result was a foregone conclusion, but not for Rovman Powell who slammed the first three balls for sixes. However, the match turned when the third ball was a contentious one – the full toss seemed to be above the waist, but the on-field umpires did not refer it, nor called it a no ball.

This infuriated Rishabh Pant as he gesticulated his batters – Rovman Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to come out of the field. Despite Shane Watson trying to calm him down, Pant still sent assistant coach, Pravin Amre to speak with the umpires.

Earlier in the day, Jos Buttler was once again in his elements as he notched up his third century of the season as Rajasthan Royals notched up 222 runs in 20 overs. Delhi Capitals did not find momentum and despite Rishabh Pant and Lalit Yadav’s good partnership, the equation seemed to be getting out of hand. Delhi needed 36 runs off the final two overs and Prasidh Krishna not only dismissed Lalit Yadav, but also bowled a maiden over to knock the stuffing out of the chase.

Obed McCoy had to bowl the final over and Rovman Powell, who was strangely sent at number 8 clobbered the first three balls for six to infuse some life into the chase. McCoy came around the stumps for his third delivery, but it turned out to be a full-toss and despite Powell smashing it for a six, there was controversy when the on-field umpires did not signal it a no-ball and neither referred it to the third umpire.

This angered Rishabh Pant as he asked Rovman Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to return to the dugout.

Powell could not connect with the final three balls as Delhi Capitals lost this match by 15 runs.

