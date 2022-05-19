Watch: Rinku Singh’s disappointment after failing to get KKR over the line in thriller against LSG

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh was too close yet too far to keep his side alive in the playoff race as the Knight Riders suffered a two-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. The 24-year-old batter notched up 40 runs in 15 deliveries until Evin Lewis grabbed a stunner in the second last delivery of the final over to make him head back to the pavilion. His blazing knock almost steered KKR to chase down a mammoth 211 runs. But in the end, Kolkata fell short by a whisker.

Watch the video:

After the match, shattered Rinku Singh was captured breaking into tears. But cricket fans across the country supported the young prodigy and lauded him for the brave knock. Former Indian cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and Amit Mishra praised him for the fighting spirit he displayed even when KKR had almost nothing to lose or gain. Though KKR is now officially out of the campaign, the splendid knock of Rinku Singh will be a memory to cherish for the KKR fans until next year.

Lucknow’s opening pair of Quinton de Kock and skipper KL Rahul has done something unimaginable to put up 210 runs on board. This innings has also been recorded as the highest opening stand in the history of the Indian Premier League.

While de Kock whacked a massive 140 in 70 balls, Rahul registered 68 runs playing 51 deliveries. On the other hand, Kolkata lost their opening pair during the first three overs.

After the early blows, skipper Shreyas Iyer (50 off 29) and Nitish Rana (42 off 22) ignited the hope and led the innings quite composedly. In the end, Rinku Singh's explosive 15-ball 40 and Sunil Narine’s 7-ball 21 almost did the job done for the Knight Riders.

In the final over, when KKR required 21 runs, Singh smashed a boundary and two back to back maximums against Marcus Stoinis to bring down the equation to 5 off 3 balls. But Stoinis got his redemption as he scalped two consecutive wickets in the final two deliveries to dismiss Rinku Singh and Umesh Yadav respectively.

Thus, the KL Rahul-led side took the last-over thriller home and is going to get featured in the playoffs in their maiden IPL season.

