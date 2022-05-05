Watch: Ricky Ponting’s son Fletcher plays football with Rishabh Pant ahead of DC vs SRH clash

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting is in India with his family for the ongoing Indian Premier League and looks like the former Australia captain's son has found a new friend in DC captain Rishabh Pant.

The official Twitter handle of the franchise recently shared a video where Ponting's son Fletcher was seen playing football with Pant. Fletcher, who looks to be as competitive as his father, can be seen doing his best to take the ball away from Pant.

Throughout the clip, Pant and Fletcher are seen having loads of fun and battling it out on the field. The little one is not willing to give an inch to Pant as they kick the ball across the field.

Towards the end of the video, Fletcher is also captured taking a long kick, which impresses the DC skipper. “Just two friends vibing over football. We can't get enough of RP17 and Fletcher playing football together,” the caption read.

Check the video here:

So far as the tournament is concerned, DC have managed to win only four matches out of the nine games they have played. They are currently at the seventh spot with eight points. The team will face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday (5 May) at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

A win in this encounter will be crucial for both teams to secure their spot in the playoffs. Delhi Capitals come into this match at the back of a heartbreaking six-run loss to KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants.

As for Pant, the DC skipper has scored 234 runs in the tournament so far, at an average of 33.43. His innings against LSG (44 off 30) should give his side a lot of hope about his performance in their upcoming fixture.

