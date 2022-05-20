Watch: RCB skipper du Plessis and Kohli turn Mumbai Indians supporters ahead of crucial MI vs DC clash

Riding on the massive comeback of Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore fetched a comfortable win over table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. But their playoff hopes are still hanging on the result of Saturday’s clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

While RCB have already played all of their group league matches and ended it at 16 points, Delhi Capitals are standing at 14 points with a match still left to play. Another win against Mumbai Indians will bring them to the same points as Royal Challengers Bangalore. But Bangalore can lose their playoff berth as the Rishabh Pant-led side boast of a better net run rate.

Following the circumstances, Bangalore skipper Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli joked about turning into Mumbai Indians supporters for Saturday’s game. During a post-match interview on Thursday, Kohli looked positive about Mumbai registering the victory. In the video shared on IPL’s official Twitter account, he also stated that both of them can be seen in the Mumbai Indians stand on Saturday evening. He said, "Trying to put our feet up and chill out for 2 days and support Mumbai. We have 2 more supporters for Mumbai, not just 2 but I think 25 more supporters." Meanwhile, skipper Du Plessis was seen cheering "Mumbai…Mumbai…"

Virat Kohli rediscovered his old form against Gujarat Titans. Before the game, he had gathered just 236 runs in the previous 13 games. Opening the innings with Du Plessis, the right-handed batter notched 73 runs in 54 deliveries. Du Plessis also played an impactful innings of a 38-ball 44 and concreted the base for the chase. In the end, Glenn Maxwell joined hands with Kohli and composedly pulled out the win. Maxwell registered 40 runs facing just 18 deliveries.

As per the present scenario of the points tally, both new entrants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have already secured their playoff berths. For the rest two spots, it will be a battle between three teams including Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. Three of them can finish the group campaign with 16 points and the benchmark of the net run rate will play a key role in the qualification.

