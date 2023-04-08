It turned out to be quite the memorable day for Ravindra Jadeja at the Wankhede Stadium as he would help Chennai Super Kings (CSK) restrict Mumbai Indians (MI) with a superb three-wicket burst.

And it wasn’t just with the ball that Jadeja stood out in the first ‘El Clasico’ of the 2023 IPL season on Saturday; he would also pull off an outstanding reaction catch off his own bowling to dismiss MI all-rounder Cameron Green.

Australian all-rounder Green, the second-most expensive player in the history of the IPL, attempted to smash the ball down the ground, and would’ve collected an easy boundary the way he had hit the ball.

Jadeja, though, gave yet another exhibition of his lightning-quick reflexes as he stuck his hands out and pulled off what surely is one of the standout catches of the season so far.

So powerful was Green’s shot that umpire Chris Gaffaney jumped out of the way and was lying on the ground in a bid to save his head. Thankfully for him, Jadeja’s reflexes saved him from getting seriously injured.

Besides the Green dismissal, Jadeja also accounted for the wickets of well-set opener Ishan Kishan (32) and Tilak Varma (22), removing the latter off his final delivery of the evening.

Fellow left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner was also among the wickets, grabbing 2 for 28 in four as the Chennai spin pair strangled the Mumbai batters in the middle overs following a superb powerplay.

Mumbai though, would cross 150 in the end, thanks to valuable contributions from Tim David (31 off 22) and Hrithik Shokeen (18 not out off 13), posting 157/8 after being invited to bat by Chennai.

