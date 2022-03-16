Watch: Rajasthan Royals unveil new jersey for IPL 2022 in unique style

You can expect some fireworks from the Rajasthan Royals players when they take field for the 2022 season. But before that, they were treated to some pyrotechnics. FMX legend Robbie Maddison was the star of a jersey reveal project which showcased the colourful city of Jaipur in a whole new light.

The Australian daredevil Robbie Maddison was given the task of delivering the latest Rajasthan Royals’ jersey at their home ground, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. With the package secured in his backpack, Robbie zipped past some of the most iconic locations in the city, like the Amer Fort, Patrika Gate and Jal Mahal Lake. After weaving past obstacles and traffic at breakneck speed, Robbie was stopped at the Stadium gates by security guards. But he managed to dodge security and flew his FMX bike over barriers making his way to the cricket field the only way he knew how – from the roof!

The Red Bull athlete rode up the five-storey administration building at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, took a deep breath and performed what he described as “a world first” – he launched his bike off the building and onto the cricket field, where he successfully delivered the package to the Rajasthan Royals players.

“It was really amazing,” said Royals’ captain Sanju Samson, who signed in for the special delivery. “Robbie's amazing stunts were something that I've seen for the very first time in person, having only watched previously on TV. (Would I ever try this sport?) Maybe I'll try it out for myself also once I've stopped playing cricket (laughs).”

Yuzvendra Chahal was left awestruck by Robbie’s final stunt. "I'm very impressed with the whole concept behind the reveal, seeing the stunts from the big man, I was just astonished to see how he's able to do these so fearlessly. Who does things like these?” he asked incredulously.

For Robbie, too, it had been a leap of faith. Though the 40-year-old has done some death-defying stunts around the world, it was the first time that he launched himself off such a great height.

“This film is a creative piece, and we had a challenging environment to do it in, but we managed to get it done,” Robbie said. “Every piece was challenging. A lot of people around. And a lot of people who were inquisitive. No one was there of course to cause any harm, but just having so many people around it made it challenging. The big highlight for me was coming off the roof of the Rajasthan Royals administration building.”

“Jumping off the five-storey building at the arena was definitely challenging. It’s never really been done before on a motorcycle, so it’s kind of like a world first,” said Robbie.

Once Robbie had handed them the package, the players quickly tried on the new threads for the first time. “The new jersey looks very cool,” Samson said of the jersey. “We have added a different element to it, and I'm proud that as a franchise, we're able to promote our home state's renowned textile patterns.”

While a vibrant pink remains the dominant colour, it is contrasted with a sturdy blue on the sleeves. The two colours on the kit are significant for Rajasthan Royals and are part of what the franchise stands for. Pink – which makes up the front and the piping on the collar and sleeves – represents the strong women of the state, and the admiral blue – on the main collar and sleeves – stands for poise.

The Royals have also found a novel way to pay tribute to the ancient textile industry of the state through the new design. One of the princely states in pre-independence India, Rajasthan is historically famous for its fabrics and intricate designs and embroidery. The state’s famous textile industry, however, is diminishing fast as modern machinery and quick-moving fashion takes over. To honour, and hopefully revive, the industry, the Rajasthan Royals decided to feature a design on their jersey called the Leheriya, which is a trademark of the state’s textile industry. Leheriya, which translates to wave in English, is an art form that dates back to the 17th century. The unique tie-and-dye pattern results in diagonal or chevron striped patterns, which represent the shifting sands of Rajasthan’s deserts. The distinctive ‘wave’ patterns, usually on brightly coloured cloth, form through a technique called resist dyeing.

Rajasthan Royals will begin their 2022 campaign on 29 March against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

