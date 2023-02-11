Watch: Rahul Dravid and Ravi Shastri’s golden words for debutants Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat

In recent times, Indian cricket has witnessed the emergence of a number of fresh talents. Among them, Suryakumar Yadav deserves a significant place owing to his string of world-class performances in limited-over formats. However, he was waiting for his debut in red-ball cricket. Finally, the dream came true when the 32-year-old batter, along with wicketkeeper KS Bharat earned his maiden Test cap in the series opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. SKY came in for middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer who has remained out due to back injury issues. It also unquestionably marked a worth-remembering day for Bharat who was inducted into the Test unit in place of injured Rishabh Pant.



Now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed an unseen video of India head coach Rahul Dravid and former coach Ravi Shastri giving some priceless advice to the debutants. While SKY received his debut cap from Shastri who was present at the ground for his commentary duty, veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara welcomed Bharat to the longest format.



Following the proud feat, Dravid addressed both players and termed the day a “special” one. “It’s obviously a huge dream come true for millions of people. And there haven’t been many people who had the pleasure and privilege of having a Test cap and playing Test cricket for India,” the legendary Test batter noted.

On the other hand, Shastri, after handing the cap to Suryakumar Yadav, suggested “wear that with pride and honour.” Furthermore, the full-time cricket pundit showered praise on the right-handed batter for making it to the Test side. He also asked Yadav not to change his game and continue to bat in the way he prefers, even though the longest format demands a different mindset. “You have reached here because of what you have done. The way you performed over the last few months. So just enjoy and your game should not change just because of this stamp ‘Test match cricket’,” Shastri explained.

Cheteshwar Pujara also tried to uplift the confidence of Bharat with some golden words. The Test specialist acknowledged the fact that the 29-year-old has worked quite hard to achieve the milestone. In the end, Pujara wished him luck saying, “Play the way you do and wish you all the very best for a successful Test career.”

However, Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat failed to produce anything significant during India’s batting in the Nagpur Test. Coming in after Australia’s first innings score of 177 runs, Yadav managed to score just 8 runs in 20 balls while Bharat also made 8 off 10 deliveries in his brief appearance.

