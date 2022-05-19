Watch: Quinton de Kock nearly gets hit on the head by Sam Billings throw in KKR vs LSG clash

Lucknow Super Giants opener Quinton de Kock played an exceptional knock on Wednesday against Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai's Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. The South African opener undeniably dominated KKR and notched an unbeaten 140 off 70 deliveries. However, while pulverising the Knight Riders with his fours and sixes, the Proteas opener had a close shave on the field.

KKR wicketkeeper Sam Billings attempted a direct hit at the stumps and the ball flew over De Kock's head while he was pushing for a single.

This incident took place in the 15th over of LSG’s innings. De Kock tried to nip the delivery for a quick single and Billings, who was standing nearby, rushed to collect the ball. The KKR wicketkeeper swiftly threw the ball towards the non-striker's end.

De Kock, who was trying his best to grab a single, was shocked to see how the ball flew over his head. He nearly escaped getting knocked out by Billings and even screamed in fear as the ball rushed towards him.

Soon after this, both the players were seen smiling at each other, and Billings raised his hand as a sign of apology to the South African opener.

Watch the video here:

De Kock put up an outstanding partnership with LSG skipper KL Rahul and maintained a strike rate of 200 in the game. Interestingly, the partnership between the two was the first time in IPL history when a team’s innings ended without losing a single wicket.

Despite some powerful knocks by KKR, LSG won the match by two runs. The KL Rahul-led side has also qualified for the upcoming playoffs. Lucknow Super Kings have become the second team to confirm their place in the playoffs. Meanwhile, KKR are out of the rich-cash league this season.

